Chimera Investment Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of CIM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,005. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIM. StockNews.com started coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,375,000 after buying an additional 261,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,550,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 118,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,436,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 34,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 14th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

