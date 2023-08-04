Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chimerix Stock Performance

CMRX opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.90.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Chimerix had a net margin of 514.97% and a return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Chimerix news, CFO Michael T. Andriole purchased 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $58,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,015 shares in the company, valued at $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 78,450 shares of company stock valued at $88,893 over the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chimerix by 77.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 19,664 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

