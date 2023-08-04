China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Performance
CPHI opened at $0.28 on Monday. China Pharma has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 40.43% and a negative return on equity of 86.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
