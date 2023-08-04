Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.64

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $131.64 and last traded at $130.32, with a volume of 173453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $130.12.

Several research firms recently commented on CHH. TheStreet cut Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,860,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

