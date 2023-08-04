Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,283,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,186 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up approximately 5.6% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $249,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.75. 715,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,717. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

