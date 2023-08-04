Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Brady Family Wealth LLC

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.7% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after buying an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock worth $2,337,726 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.14. 578,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.65. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

