Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $155.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.58.

Shares of CHDN opened at $119.93 on Monday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.01. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 53.61% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 668.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 33,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

