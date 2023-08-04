Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

