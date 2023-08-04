Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues Earnings Results

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.27 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Chuy’s updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.51. 118,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,311. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $713.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 239.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Chuy’s

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

