CIBC Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPB
Superior Plus Trading Down 2.0 %
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 EPS for the current year.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Superior Plus
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.