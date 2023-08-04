CIBC Boosts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$14.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.45.

Superior Plus Trading Down 2.0 %

TSE SPB traded down C$0.20 on Friday, reaching C$9.96. The company had a trading volume of 354,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,492. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.84. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.4982152 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

