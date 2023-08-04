CIBC Cuts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target to C$141.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$144.00 to C$141.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$105.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$91.06 and a 1 year high of C$125.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$108.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.55.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.99%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

