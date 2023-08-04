CIBC Raises Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$8.75

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KELTF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

KELTF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.83. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

