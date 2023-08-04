Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average of $88.98.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

