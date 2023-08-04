Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 88.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,370,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.56. 8,194,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,539,385. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,999.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

