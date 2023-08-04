Citigroup Increases XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target to $15.00

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $6.28 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BOCOM International cut XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.99.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. XPeng has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $25.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 148.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,194.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,091,067 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

