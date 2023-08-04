Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Capital International Investors grew its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,164 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,656,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 316,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 123,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

