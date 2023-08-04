Citigroup Initiates Coverage on HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCM. StockNews.com raised HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Shares of HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.59. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
