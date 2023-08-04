Citigroup Trims Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Target Price to $36.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.81.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV stock opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

