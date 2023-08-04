Citizens & Northern Corp Acquires 546 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.38. 5,097,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,921,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

