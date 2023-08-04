Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.05 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 212.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,026 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.05. 18,191,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,698,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.