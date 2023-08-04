Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $524,459,000 after buying an additional 5,995,350 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,196,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,387,391. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.77 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.