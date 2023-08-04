Citizens & Northern Corp Lowers Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 554,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,094,000 after buying an additional 524,469 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,945,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,032,000 after purchasing an additional 237,419 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 538,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.87. 256,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,240. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.45. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.