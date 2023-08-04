Claris Advisors LLC MO Acquires Shares of 1,269 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,561,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,865,889. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.99 and its 200 day moving average is $229.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,052 shares of company stock worth $10,018,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.