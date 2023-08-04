Claris Advisors LLC MO Buys 34,025 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,025 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned 0.21% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS:DISV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 240,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

