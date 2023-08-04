Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2189295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

