Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Clarivate updated its FY23 guidance to $0.77-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.83 EPS.

Shares of CLVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 19,466,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,814,537. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Clarivate by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,910,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clarivate by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,866,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Clarivate by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,464,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,389 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

