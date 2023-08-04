Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.90.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $106.05 and a 1-year high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $1,710,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,453 shares in the company, valued at $12,731,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $10,036,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

