Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 1,705 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 163,391 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,412.7% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,202 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 49,685 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $148.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

