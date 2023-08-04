Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

LLY stock opened at $449.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $450.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.38. The firm has a market cap of $426.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

