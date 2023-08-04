Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.