Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after buying an additional 1,065,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $112.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

