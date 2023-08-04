Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 163,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,404,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 253.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $412.43 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $329.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.82 and its 200 day moving average is $383.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.