Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Paychex by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,144,000 after acquiring an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,164,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paychex by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Trading Up 0.2 %

PAYX opened at $124.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paychex

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.