Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Nucor by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $171.78 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

