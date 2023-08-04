Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares in the company, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

Shares of TT opened at $205.25 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $139.07 and a one year high of $208.66. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.28.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

