Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CLMB traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. 81,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,565. Climb Global Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Climb Global Solutions had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $85.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. Analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on Climb Global Solutions from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,094,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew S. Bryant sold 2,323 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $110,063.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,494.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.47 per share, for a total transaction of $250,713.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,393.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock valued at $426,435 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

See Also

