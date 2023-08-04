CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) PT Lowered to GBX 175

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.25) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
CLS Holdings USA Trading Down 6.0 %
CLSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.
About CLS Holdings USA
