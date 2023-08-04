CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH) PT Lowered to GBX 175

CLS Holdings USA (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 175 ($2.25) in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CLS Holdings USA Trading Down 6.0 %

CLSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 19,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. CLS Holdings USA has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About CLS Holdings USA

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. The company also sells organic medical cannabis to licensed retailers; recreational marijuana cannabis products to licensed distributors and retailers; extraction products, such as oils and waxes derived from in-house cannabis production; and offers processing and extraction services for licensed medical cannabis cultivators, as well as cannabis strains in the form of vegetative cuttings to licensed medical cannabis cultivators.

