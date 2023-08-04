Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,465 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 266.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,391 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,146,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,013,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,253,000 after purchasing an additional 522,898 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,625,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $656,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,897,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,525,000 after acquiring an additional 321,056 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $48.92. 749,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 40.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

