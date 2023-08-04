Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Albemarle makes up approximately 1.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 42.2% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, Bcwm LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 25.1% in the first quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.55.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.73. The company had a trading volume of 689,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.02. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 48.51% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

