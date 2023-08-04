Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 124 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after buying an additional 109,491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $18,452,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.87. 112,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,824. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its 200 day moving average is $242.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.