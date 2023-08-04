Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $447.62. 450,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,120. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87. The firm has a market cap of $424.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.30 and a 200-day moving average of $392.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.