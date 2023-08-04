Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 157,813.2% in the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 42,075,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,049,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 822.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,081,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639,061 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,851,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 419,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,427,000 after acquiring an additional 508,440 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,137. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

