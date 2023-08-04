Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of CDW by 2,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.21. 130,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.45 and its 200-day moving average is $186.09.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 84.91% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

