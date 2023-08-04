Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Unilever by 43.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Unilever by 40.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. 671,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,431. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

