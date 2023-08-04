Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,123. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.89.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

