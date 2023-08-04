Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 282 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,848,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,483,000 after acquiring an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.83. 488,619 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

