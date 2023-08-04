Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 525,599 shares of company stock worth $201,292,515. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

MA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.24. 507,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,399. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $405.19. The firm has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

