Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,506. Cognex has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $59.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $201.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 125,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 945.1% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,571,000 after buying an additional 45,626 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 35,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 61,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 19,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

