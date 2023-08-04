Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the information technology service provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $71.00. 6,268,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,541. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after buying an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 89.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 74,180 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

