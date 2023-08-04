Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.06.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.00. 6,268,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,541. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $71.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,022 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.