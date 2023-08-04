Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 million to $1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.76 million. Columbia Sportswear also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.65 EPS.

COLM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.37. 781,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,937. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.19%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.44.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

